Vietnam honored in 10 categories at ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026

Eight Vietnamese entities won awards across 10 categories at the ASOCIO Digital & AI Awards 2026 on October 6, marking major national strides in regional digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

The year 2026 marks the first time the Asian-Oceanian Computing Industry Organization (ASOCIO) has organized a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) award category system alongside its digital transformation awards.

VNPT Cyber Security Center (VNPT Group) is recognized with the AI in Cybersecurity Award

The Vietnamese representatives nominated by the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) included government agencies, universities, and technology enterprises. The honored solutions span multiple sectors, including digital government, healthcare, finance, education, cybersecurity, and logistics.

Specifically, the Ministry of Justice received the Digital Government Award, the University of Engineering and Technology under Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU-UET) earned the Tech Talent Award, and VTI Joint Stock Company won the Global Enterprise Award.

In the AI categories, the VNPT Cyber Security Center (VNPT Group) was recognized with the AI in Cybersecurity Award, MISA Joint Stock Company with the AI for Social Impact Award, and Viettel Business Solutions Corporation (Viettel Solutions) with the AI in Education Award.

FPT Corporation secured three awards: AI in Healthcare, AI in Financial Services, and AI in Workforce & Future Skills. Smartlog Supply Chain Solutions Joint Stock Company received the AI in Manufacturing/Supply Chain Award.

The recognition of Vietnamese solutions in the very first year ASOCIO introduced dedicated AI categories demonstrates that Vietnamese enterprises and organizations are applying AI to solve specific problems rather than limiting it to technology trials.

Many solutions have been deployed on a large scale, attracting significant user bases and generating measurable results. This marks a vital step forward for Vietnamese technology companies as they gradually transition from offering IT services to developing AI products, platforms, and solutions capable of large-scale deployment.

Chairman Nguyen Van Khoa of VINASA stated: "The 10 awards at this year's ASOCIO show that Vietnamese enterprises and organizations have taken another step forward—not just talking about digital transformation or AI, but bringing technology to bear on real-world problems for the Government, businesses, and citizens. This serves as a foundation for Vietnamese technology to integrate more deeply into the regional digital value chain while bringing 'Make in Vietnam' products and solutions to the international market."

ASOCIO is one of the oldest and most influential information technology networks in the Asia-Oceania region. The recognition of multiple Vietnamese solutions across various fields not only honors individual entities but also helps elevate the presence and recognition of Vietnam's technological capability within the regional tech community.

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan