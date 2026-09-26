Vietnamese college ranks 665th in UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings

An educational college in Vietnam, under the Ministry of Public Security, has joined sustainability ranking among the Southeast Asian tertiary institutions.

The College of Technology II ranked 665th out of 1,252 universities and colleges in Southeast Asia in sustainability performance in the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, an annual international system that evaluates and ranks universities based on their environmental sustainability and campus green efforts, which has recently released its green university rankings for 2026.

Teachers and students of College of Technology II in a class

According to the announcement, College of Technology II in Phuoc Long Ward, HCMC participated for the first time and achieved notable results. Specifically, it ranked 11th out of 21 participating universities and colleges in Vietnam, 665th out of 1,252 institutions in Southeast Asia, and 1,107th out of 2,016 participating tertiary institutions worldwide.

The UI GreenMetric system evaluates institutions across six primary indicator categories including setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water management, sustainable transportation, and education and research.

According to college leaders, the debut participation of College of Technology II in the UI GreenMetric rankings and its strong results demonstrate the institution's commitment to driving a green transition and fostering a sustainable educational environment.

Participating in the ranking also provides College of Technology II an opportunity to evaluate its current status, identify gaps, and incrementally advance green initiatives across campus infrastructure, administrative operations, training curricula, and green skill development for students.

Furthermore, it marks the starting point on its journey toward becoming a modern, green, and sustainable vocational college, contributing to high-quality human resource training that meets the future workforce requirements of green, circular, and digital economies.

According to the release, the college offers 16 training programs linked to sustainable development, including seven core specialties that are 100 percent sustainability-focused such as industrial wastewater treatment and occupational safety or feature coursework directly related to environmental protection.

Initiated by Universitas Indonesia in 2010, the UI GreenMetric Sustainable University Rankings is a global initiative dedicated to assessing and promoting environmental sustainability within higher education institutions. Through a robust framework comprising 60 indicators across 7 criteria, we objectively measure and benchmark the environmental commitments and initiatives of universities worldwide. Since its inception, the ranking has experienced significant global adoption, growing from 95 participating universities across 35 countries in 2010 to 1,745 institutions across 105 countries in 2026.

Earlier, implementing Conclusion 42-KL/TW dated June 4, 2026 of the Secretariat and Decision 1569/QD-TTg on August 14, 2026 of the Prime Minister, College of Technology II was officially transferred in status from the Ministry of Education and Training to the management of the Ministry of Public Security on August 26. Following this transfer, along with continuing technical workforce training tasks, the college is responsible for researching, organizing, and developing vocational education activities aligned with its assigned functions within the Ministry of Public Security system. One such task includes vocational training and job placement for three targeted groups: citizens completing mandatory public security service, individuals who have served prison sentences re-entering the community, and individuals undergoing drug rehabilitation at treatment centers.

By Dang Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan