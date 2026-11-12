PVD Baker Hughes hosts Technology Day 2026

PVD Baker Hughes hosted Technology Day 2026 to showcase innovations in oil and gas technology.

Nearly 150 guests attend PVD Baker Hughes Vietnam Technology Day 2026.

PVD Baker Hughes hosted its 2026 Technology Day, bringing together nearly 150 representatives from more than 14 domestic and international oil and gas companies to explore technological advances and solutions to improve operational efficiency and support the industry's evolving energy needs.

The event, titled PVD Baker Hughes Vietnam Technology Day 2026, gathered representatives from oil and gas companies and joint ventures, including PVEP, PVEP-NCS, PVEP-HCM, PVEP-Khanh My, PVEP Cuu Long, Bien Dong POC, Phu Quoc POC, Vietsovpetro, EnQuest, Idemitsu, JVPC, Thang Long JOC, Hoang Long-Hoan Vu JOC, PV Drilling, and PVD Logging.

PVD Baker Hughes is a joint venture between PetroVietnam Drilling and Well Service Corporation (PV Drilling) and Baker Hughes Incorporated.

Opening the event, Mr. Quach Anh Vu, Baker Hughes' Southeast Asia Area Director, said Vietnam's oil and gas industry is on a positive growth trajectory and undergoing rapid transformation driven by factors ranging from advances in artificial intelligence (AI) to geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

These changes are fueling growing demand for technological infrastructure across Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam, alongside an increasing need for more sustainable energy solutions, he said.

Mr. Quach Anh Vu, Baker Hughes' Southeast Asia Area Director, speaks at the event.

Technology Day 2026 brought together specialists from different technological disciplines to exchange expertise and discuss practical solutions tailored to customers' operational requirements. Featured technologies included well intervention services, sand control solutions and a range of other oilfield applications.

Mr. Quach Anh Vu said he hoped the event would deliver tangible benefits to participating companies while providing an open forum for industry professionals to exchange perspectives, experience and practical insights into petroleum engineering.

Mr. Pham Thai Vinh, Director of PVD Baker Hughes, echoed that sentiment, expressing hope that the event would strengthen professional exchanges and cooperation among experts seeking solutions that address the oilfield services industry's practical demands.

Mr. Pham Thai Vinh, Director of PVD Baker Hughes, addresses the event.

Technical presentations at the event covered a broad range of emerging technologies and applications in the oil and gas sector.

Topics included the PRIME technology platform for advancing electric wireline well intervention, coiled tubing drilling to reduce the cost of accessing producing formations, and innovations involving micro-coiled tubing, chain coiled tubing, and concentric coiled tubing.

Other presentations focused on advanced sand control technologies for both cased-hole and open-hole wells, as well as AccessESP™, a retrievable electric submersible pumping system designed to eliminate the need for a drilling rig during retrieval.

A scale model of an electric submersible pump (ESP) system on display at PVD Baker Hughes Vietnam Technology Day 2026

Experts also discussed nanotechnology applications in drilling fluids to improve wellbore strength and stability, near-wellbore restoration treatments, and the latest digital technologies being adopted across the energy sector.

The event provided industry participants with in-depth technical insights and perspectives on emerging innovations, highlighting the role of technological advancement in improving operational performance and supporting the development of Vietnam's oil and gas engineering sector.

By Thanh An – Translated by Thuy Doan