Doctors at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital have successfully performed simultaneous knee replacements on a 63-year-old Turkmenistani man, relieving more than a decade of pain and helping him walk again just days after surgery.

On November 26, Viet Duc University Hospital announced that it had performed simultaneous replacement of both knee joints on a 63-year-old Turkmenistani patient with grade 4 osteoarthritis in both knees and leg deformities after more than 10 years of pain.

After learning about treatment options and medical teams in several countries, a Turkmen man decided to travel more than 6,000 km to Vietnam in search of treatment at Viet Duc Friendship Hospital.

Surgeons decide to replace both damaged joints in a single operation. Photo: Viet Duc Friendship Hospital.

On admission, both of the patient’s knees were severely bowed inward, and his ability to bend and straighten them was significantly limited.

According to Associate Professor Nguyen Manh Khanh, Deputy Director of Viet Duc Friendship Hospital, because both knees were seriously damaged, replacing them in separate operations at different times would leave the untreated knee painful and deformed, hindering exercise and rehabilitation.

Following a consultation, the medical team therefore decided to replace both damaged joints in a single operation, sparing the patient from repeated hospital admissions and surgeries.

The operation proved challenging because prolonged illness and previous treatments had caused soft-tissue contractures and adhesions in the inflamed joint capsules. Weighing more than 100 kg, the patient also required careful management of surgical risks.

After approximately one hour of surgery, doctors straightened both legs and corrected their alignment. Four days post-operation, the patient could bend the knees to about 90 degrees, stand up independently, and walk with a support frame without assistance. Postoperative X-rays confirmed that the alignment and balance of both knee joints had been restored.

Associate Professor Nguyen Manh Khanh advised the patient to continue rehabilitation exercises, care for the surgical wound, and maintain appropriate nutrition to aid recovery, preserve the surgical results, and return to everyday activities as soon as possible.

By Ngoc Dung - Translated by Anh Quan