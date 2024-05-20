Publishing house releases Vietnamese books in Chinese market

Culture/art

A signing ceremony on publishing Vietnamese books translated into Chinese and selling books's copyrights between Chibooks Cultural Joint Stock Company and Guangxi Science & Technology Publishing House Ltd was held in HCMC on May 20.

At the signing ceremony between Chibooks Cultural Joint Stock Company and Guangxi Science & Technology Publishing House Ltd.

Accordingly, the translation of two books including “Vat qua nhung ngan may” (Lying on Clouds) by Do Quang Tuan Hoang and “Nguoi Ha Noi: chuyen an, chuyen uong mot thoi” (Hanoians's eating and drinking throughout history) by Vu The Long has been completed. The publications are expected to be released in the Chinese market in 2024-2025 by the Guangxi Science & Technology Publishing House Ltd.

In the coming time, other Vietnamese books will be published in Chinese and presented to Chinese readers for three consecutive years.

Chibooks Cultural Joint Stock Company has introduced Vietnamese books at international book fairs, such as the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair in Malaysia, the Beijing International Book Fair in China, the Guangxi Book Fair in China, China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO), and Bangkok International Book Fair in Thailand for over 16 years.

