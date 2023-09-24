Publishing house launches program to cultivate reading culture

Launching the Weekend Reading Corner event, a publishing house hopes to cultivate and maintain children's reading habits as well as promote the development of reading culture in the community.

Kim Dong Publishing House launched the Weekend Reading Corner event for children every Saturday morning at its headquarters at 55 Quang Trung Street in Hanoi’s Hai Ba Trung District. This is a gift for children on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Following the success of the Summer Reading Corner event series, the Weekend Reading Corner event series is expected to be an interesting and useful playground for children. Editor-in-Chief of Kim Dong Publishing House Vu Thi Quynh Lien said that while launching the event, Kim Dong Publishing House managers hope that its headquarters will be a familiar place where children can enjoy reading their favorite books of their choice every weekend.

She revealed that at the event, young readers will not only read books but also participate in interactive activities, do scientific experiments, explore knowledge and learn new skills with experts, writers, poets, painters, and editors. Hopefully, all activities will contribute to the cultivation of children's love of reading and learning new knowledge every day.

In the first issue of the Weekend Reading Corner program, young readers and educational researcher Nguyen Quoc Vuong read the book Princess Anio. The book tells about the life of Princess Ngoc Hoa, the adopted daughter of Lord Sai Nguyen Phuc Nguyen in Dang Trong, and her special relationship with merchant Araki Sotaro from Japan in the seventeenth century.

The comic book Princess Anio is one of the projects implemented to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (1973-2023). Through interactive games, children will learn many interesting things about the culture, country and people of Vietnam and Japan.