Public schools in HCMC in need of teacher, staff recruitment for new school year

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has just announced teacher recruitment to prepare for the school year 2023-2024 for public high schools and continuing education centers.

According to statistics, 124 public educational facilities in the city are under the management of this department.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has decentralized public servant recruitment to 20 public schools.

After finishing recruitment for the first phase, the department will continue to recruit 308 more public servants, including 255 teachers and 53 staff for affiliated institutions that have not yet been decentralized for recruitment.

The recruitment of public servants is based on the needs of job positions and salary funds of public schools with transparency, publicity, objectivity and meritocracy imposes.

As for high-school teacher recruitment, candidates must have a bachelor's degree or master’s degree with certificates of professional training in pedagogy for high school education.

In the school year of 2023-2024, the recruitment of public servants is organized into two rounds for examination, including forms of answering multiple-choice questions on the computer and participating in teaching within 30 minutes.