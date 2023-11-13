Project to enhance Vietnamese language for ethnic minority students launched

A project to enhance the Vietnamese language for primary students of ethnic minority groups has been launched.

Room to Read, a leading nonprofit organization for children's literacy & girls' education programs at work in Vietnam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Training, has just announced the launch of the Project to Enhance Language Development for Primary School Students in Vietnam.

The project aims to strengthen Vietnamese language education for ethnic minority students, as well as support local departments of Education and Training to establish 100 new libraries in Vietnam.

Accordingly, more than 60,000 children across the country are expected to get benefit from the project.

Currently, children from ethnic minorities are having difficulty using the Vietnamese language from grade 1 and this will affect their long-term learning at schools.

Therefore, the course for developing Vietnamese listening and speaking skills for ethnic minority students before entering grade 1 includes providing appropriate storybooks, designing materials and implementing training activities for teachers is expected to help ethnic minority children build Vietnamese language skills, and create eagerness and confidence in learning amongst students.