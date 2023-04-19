Profiteers at registration centers to be strictly handled

The Ministry of Transport yesterday proposed the People’s Committees of the provinces and cities under the Central to strengthen the collaboration on handling the order and security violations at the registration centers.

According to the Ministry of Transport, as the registration demand for motor vehicles of people and enterprises has not been dramatically handled, there have been violations and negativities arising at the registration centers.

Several individuals took advantage of difficult situations for profiteering, including acts of registration on behalf of car owners, acceleration of registration, purchasing registration stamps or registration certificates and so on losing trust in people.

Therefore, the ministry proposed leaders of localities to direct functional agencies to proactively monitor, detect and handle violated organizations and individuals related to registration activities and correct limitations and shortcomings in vehicle inspection.

On the same day, the Vietnam Register announced the hotlines to receive reflections from people related to negativities via numbers 024.37684702 or 0985961766.