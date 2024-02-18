Procedure reform to facilitate people’s renovation of their houses

As per the Strategy for Construction Industry Development, the government will reform administrative procedures to facilitate people’s renovation of their houses.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has just signed a decision approving the Strategy for Construction Industry Development to 2030 with a vision to 2045.

Notably, the strategy clearly states to accelerate the pace of urbanization and improvement of the urban economy including the development of mechanisms and policies to promote the growth of a harmonious urban system to suit the potential and advantages of each region and locality with a focus on satellite urban areas of some large urban areas, especially Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In addition, the government will synchronously implement policies to decompress and reduce the load for large urban areas, bringing people to surrounding urban areas that have fully formed cultural institutions, technical infrastructure, and social infrastructure.

The development of small urban areas (type V) and peri-urban areas to support rural development through urban-rural linkages will be prioritized while low-density urban development in urban areas of grade II and above will be controlled as the government will focus on in-depth urban development and improve the quality of people's living environment.

Regarding the housing sector, the Government requires administrative procedure reform, creating favorable conditions for households and individuals to build and renovate their own houses in accordance with urban planning and regulations of urban architecture management. The development of high-rise housing in the centers of large urban areas will be closely monitored.

There will be separate mechanisms and policies on investment in housing construction for industrial park workers prioritizing allocating enough land fund to develop housing for workers and other institutions in industrial parks.

Regarding real estate market management, the Government clearly stated the effective exploitation and use of real estate, especially land real estate, to maximize the exploitation of resources from land, houses and structures on land serve the goals of socio-economic development and the cause of industrialization and modernization of the country.

A variety of real estate types will be developed to meet the needs of socio-economic development, ensuring the balance of supply and demand of each segment, each locality and in each period.

.By Phan Thao – Translated by Anh Quan