Prime Minister urges COMAC to support Vietnam in developing aviation industry

The PM said that the Party and State of Vietnam always encourage major enterprises, representing high levels of science and technology of China, to participate in new investment projects and expand investments in the fields of road, railway and aviation infrastructure in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Chairman of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China(COMAC) He Dongfeng in Hanoi on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposed the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) cooperate with and support Vietnam in developing the aviation industry, as well as in exploiting and developing aerospace, while receiving its Chairman He Dongfeng in Hanoi on April 14.

Welcoming He and leaders of COMAC on their working trip to Vietnam, coinciding with General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping's state visit to Vietnam, PM Chinh said that during the top Chinese leader’s ongoing visit to Vietnam, the two sides will discuss many important issues for the future development of the two countries and their relations, and at the same time, sign many important documents, including cooperation in the aviation sector.

The PM said that the Party and State of Vietnam always encourage major enterprises, representing high levels of science and technology of China, to participate in new investment projects and expand investments in the fields of road, railway and aviation infrastructure in Vietnam. On that basis, the Vietnamese Government and relevant ministries and sectors are ready to facilitate airlines in the process of organising and exploiting flights between Vietnam and other countries, contributing to trade, tourism, and socio-economic development.

Appreciating and congratulating COMAC’s achievements, PM Chinh said although the corporation was established not long ago, it has developed rapidly, becoming a large aircraft manufacturing group in China.

The PM believed that after each working session with leaders of COMAC, the aviation cooperation between COMAC and Vietnamese partners would have better results. He suggested that along with cooperation in leasing and hire-purchase of aircraft, COMAC cooperates with Vietnamese partners to invest in aircraft maintenance and repair centres in Vietnam.Analysing the development trends in today's world, as well as the aviation market in the region and the world, the government leader recommended that, with the tradition of good relations of "both comrades and brothers", "mountains connect mountains, rivers connect rivers" between Vietnam and China, COMAC cooperates and supports Vietnamese partners to develop aircraft fleets and expand flight routes; moving towards the production of components, manufacturing of aircraft, development of the aviation industry ecosystem, aviation economy, training of high-quality human resources and exploitation of Vietnam's aerospace, thus helping to develop the Vietnam-China relationship more substantially, effectively and intensively.Sincerely thanking PM Chinh for his reception, He highly appreciated the Vietnamese leader’s important contributions to fostering the Vietnam - China relationship, and facilitating COMAC's relations with Vietnamese partners, especially in perfecting the legal framework, creating conditions for COMAC's aircraft to be exploited in Vietnam.

Highly agreeing with PM Chinh's assessment of new development trends in the world, the COMAC Chairman expressed his joy at witnessing the vitality, openness, tolerance and the atmosphere of striving to rise up taking place throughout Vietnam under the leadership of the Party and the administration of the Government, believing that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Vietnam has been great and will become even greater.

Sharing about the formation and development process of COMAC, He said that from the beginning, after only 17 years, COMAC has become a major aircraft manufacturer, supplying for many partners around the world.

Agreeing with the PM’s opinions, the COMAC Chairman hopes that the Vietnamese leader will regularly pay attention, support and direct Vietnamese partners to expand the scale of cooperation with COMAC, not only developing air transport but also aiming to develop the aviation industry in Vietnam.

