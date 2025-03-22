Prime Minister receives Head of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received R.N. Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation in Hanoi on March 21, where he called on Tatarstan to consider building a Kamaz automobile manufacturing plant in Vietnam.

PM Pham Minh Chinh told his guest that Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the Russian Federation and lauded the dynamic development of the bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly their frequent high-level exchanges and significant achievements in economic, trade, investment, cultural, tourism, and educational cooperation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and R.N. Minnikhanov, Head of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation in Hanoi on March 21 (Photo: VNA)

Applauding the outcomes of the Tatarstan delegation’s working session with Hanoi authorities and recent business networking events between the two sides, the Government leader expressed confidence that the visit would help strengthen collaboration between Tatarstan and Vietnamese localities, further deepening the Vietnam-Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For his part, Mr. R.N. Minnikhanov talked about Tatarstan’s potential and strengths, sharing a keen interest in cooperation with Vietnam in artificial intelligence, information technology, automotive industry, chemicals, civil aviation, food chemistry, garment-textiles, furniture manufacturing, and education-training, among other fields. He also proposed opening a direct flight route between Kazan and Hanoi for stronger cooperation between the two sides.

Agreeing on the guest’s suggestions for collaboration in areas aligned with strengths and interests of both Vietnam and Tatarstan, PM Pham Minh Chinh urged Tatarstan to enhance locality-to-locality cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

On this occasion, Mr. R.N. Minnikhanov extended his invitation to PM Pham minh Chinh to visit Tatarstan at a convenient time.

Vietnamplus