Prime Minister meets voters in Can Tho city

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and the delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies of Can Tho met with more than 300 voters in the Mekong Delta city on July 8

The meeting is to inform them on the outcomes of the 15th NA's fifth sitting and listen to their opinions and aspirations.

Local voters expressed their confidence in the leadership and management of the Party, State and Government in the context of numerous difficulties and challenges both inside and outside the country.

They took note of the construction of many infrastructure works in the recent past in the region, opening new development spaces and opportunities for the whole region, including Can Tho city.

Voters also lauded the efforts of the Government, the PM's and the NA deputy of Can Tho in responding to voters' requests and opinions.

Speaking at the meeting, PM Chinh highlighted a number of outcomes of the NA's fifth session and the socio-economic situation in the first half of this year.

He said that amid the difficult domestic and world situation, Vietnam has managed to maintain socio-economic development, with ensured macro-economy, controlled inflation, positive growth, well managed public debts and recovered import-exported activities.

Meanwhile, the living conditions of the people have been improved, along with stable socio-political, defence and security situation, he said, adding that the fight against corruption has been strengthened, and the country’s international integration has been deepened.

However, he underlined that there are many difficulties and challenges ahead, adding that the Government has directed ministries, sectors and localities to roll out socio-economic development solutions, focusing on removing difficulties for production and business activities in parallel with ensuring macro-economic stability and improving people's living conditions.

For Can Tho, the Government leader stressed the need to promptly complete its planning, speed up public investment disbursement and administrative reform, hasten the progress of industrial, construction, real estate and trade projects, and design measures to support local firms and labourers.

Can Tho should focus on completing its socio-economic infrastructure system and prepare necessary conditions to become a new growth motivation of the country, he said.

The PM also answered questions raised by local voters in various issues, including scams on cyberspace, health insurance policies, solutions to shortage of medicines and medical equipment, policies to stabilise prices of commodities, especially petrol and fertilizers, measures to expand markets for farm produce, and ways to promote logistics development in Can Tho and the whole region, among others.

He addressed the concerns of voters on the development of human resources for the agricultural sector; orientations for agricultural development in the Mekong Delta region; and the expansion of the market for farm produce.