Prime Minister expresses gratitude to revolution contributors

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a meeting held in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on July 22 to honor outstanding contributors to the revolution from nationwide on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2023).

The event saw the presence of 300 delegates representing more than 9.2 million revolution contributors across Vietnam.

Addressing the meeting, PM Chinh expressed his deep gratitude to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, Heroes of the People’s Armed Forces, war invalids, martyrs’ families, and other contributors to the revolution.

He said that over revolutionary periods, especially the struggles for national independence and reunification, the defense of the border, and the performance of international missions, generations of Vietnamese people bravely devoted their lives for the sake of national construction and safeguarding and the people’s peace and happiness, and many fell down or sustained wounds.

Over the last 76 years, the Party and State have paid special attention to gratitude-expressing activities, issued a number of policies to support war invalids, martyrs’ relatives, and other revolution contributors, and considered this as an important and regular political task, he noted.

PM Chinh highlighted the development of the “Paying the Debt of Gratitude” movement in society, the building and upgrade of martyr graves, cemeteries, and monuments, as well as the fruitful search for, repatriation, and identification of martyr remains.

On behalf of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other Party and State leaders, PM Chinh voiced his admiration for the strong will and efforts of war invalids, martyrs’ relatives, and other revolution contributors to move forwards and continue dedicating their strength, wisdom, and talent to supporting their families, hometowns, and the nation.

Pointing out difficulties facing revolution contributors, he asked all-level administrations, sectors, and localities to continue properly implementing the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, further promote the care for the contributors, and overhaul related policies and legal regulations to help make up for their disadvantages.

The Government leader demanded grassroots-level administrations to create favorable conditions for war invalids and martyrs’ families to better bring into play their role in economic development to further contribute to society.

The PM underlined the need to increase communications to educate young people on the country’s history. He also called on revolution contributors nationwide to continue upholding traditions, making dedications, and setting bright examples for younger generations to follow.

Also on July 22, PM Chinh visited and presented gifts to Nguyen Trung Chinh, 94, a veteran revolutionary in Phu Nhuan ward, and Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyen Thi Vang, 100, in Thuy Xuan ward of Hue City.