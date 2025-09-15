Prime Minister commends construction units in major national projects

(Illustrative photo : SGGP)

The official dispatch highlights significant progress in the development of the country's transportation infrastructure. As of present, Vietnam has completed 2,476 kilometers of expressways nationwide. Modern international airports such as Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, Phu Bai, and Dien Bien have been put into operation, along with key seaport systems including Lach Huyen and Cai Mep–Thi Vai. Urban railway lines in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are playing a vital role in driving the country’s overall development.

The Prime Minister extended his congratulations and heartfelt commendation to project developers, management boards, consulting units, contractors, and the tens of thousands of engineers and workers who have been tirelessly and passionately working day and night on major national construction sites across the country.

Despite the National Day holiday, thousands of engineers and workers have been working around the clock, operating in three rotating shifts per day with four teams at the construction site of projects including expansion of sections of the Eastern North–South Expressway in the 2021- 2025 period consisting of Quang Ngai - Hoai Nhon, Can Tho - Hau Giang, Hau Giang - Ca Mau; expressway projects like Huu Nghi–Chi Lang, Dong Dang–Tra Linh, and Chau Doc–Can Tho–Soc Trang; large-scale urban transport developments such as Ho Chi Minh City’s Ring Road 3, An Phu Intersection, and the Nhon–Hanoi Station metro line, Long Thanh International Airport; and crucial energy projects such as 110kV power grids and low and medium voltage systems across the Southern region.

Despite numerous challenges, project teams have maintained steady progress, ensuring construction timelines, quality, safety, and investment efficiency, contributing to completing over 3,000 kilometers of expressways and more than 1,700 kilometers of coastal roads, substantially finishing the Long Thanh International Airport project, and advancing numerous other strategic infrastructure works.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these achievements have made significant contributions to infrastructure development, spurred socio-economic growth, improved people's living standards, and fostered a vibrant spirit of emulation to celebrate the 80th anniversary of National Day.

At present, key infrastructure projects across the country are entering a critical, high-intensity phase. To build on the progress already achieved and accelerate the implementation of key projects, efforts are being intensified to ensure that construction can be completed in time for groundbreaking or inauguration ceremonies on December 19, marking the 79th anniversary of National Resistance Day and the upcoming 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam for the 2025–2030 term.

Therefore, the Prime Minister has called on ministries, local authorities, project investors, management boards, and contractors to continuously promote their extraordinary determination, acting in the spirit of being "faster, even faster", "bolder, even bolder, more effective, even more effective" to ensure that key projects are completed as scheduled, enabling groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies to be held on December 19.

The Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Construction, acting as the standing body of the State Steering Committee for national key sectoral projects, to direct project investors to accelerate investment preparation procedures and organize round-the-clock construction operations in "three shifts and four teams"; This is to ensure that key projects are ready for groundbreaking or inauguration ceremonies on December 19, with a particular focus on the North–South Expressway, the Bien Hoa–Vung Tau Expressway, and Long Thanh International Airport.

By Phan Thao—Translated by Kim Khanh