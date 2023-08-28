Primary, high schoolers compete with each other at AI Hackathon 2023 contest

Primary and high schoolers will compete with each other at the AI Hackathon 2023 contest launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Saigon Hi-Tech Park Incubation Center (SHTP-IC) and the KDI Education Company.

The AI Hackathon 2023 contest with the theme ‘Sustainable development’ comprises three categories for elementary students, middle and high school students.

In Group A, elementary students will use the Scratch programming language to create AI-used computer applications revolving around the contest topic meanwhile, high school students in Groups B and C will challenge themselves to program robots with AI-used cameras to finish environmental protection tasks on the maquette.

Through this contest with the theme "Sustainable development", the organizers also directed the teams to learn and propose effective solutions for Earth protection in addition to the requirements of programming and robotics knowledge.

Finalists will deliver their presentation about their finished products and perform demos in front of the jury board that will evaluate and select the best teams to move on to the next round. There will be 8 cash prizes and gifts presented by sponsors of the AI Hackathon 2023 contest.

According to a representative of the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, the contest aims to stimulate students’ curiosity and discovery. He believed that students could come up with creative solutions and apply artificial intelligence to everyday life.

Those wanting to register for the AI Hackathon 2023 for elementary, middle and high school students from today until September 10, 2023, can send documents through the website: https://kdi.edu.vn/cuoc-thi-ai -hackathon or email Vinh.tran@kdi.edu.vn.