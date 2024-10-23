Prices of king orange in Mekong Delta hit record low of VND2,000 per kilogram

Many localities across the Mekong Delta region are busy with the harvest season of king oranges. However, thousands of orange growers are concerned about the risk of significant losses as the king orange prices hit a record low.

Huynh Ba Nhanh, Head of King Orange Cooperative in Cau Ke District, Tra Vinh Province, stated that the current price of king oranges is at VND2,000 per kilogram.

As disclosed by many orange growers in the locality, they spent at least VND350 million (US$13,726) for each hectare of orchard, but their investment did not make a profit after harvesting and trading amid the price rated around VND6,000 to VND7,000 per kilogram.

Many traders disclosed the reasons owing to a significant slump in the domestic consumption demand for the fruit after the recent prolonged storm and rainy months.

Vinh Long Province is considered as the largest locality for planting king orange trees in the Mekong Delta, with an area of over 17,000 hectares, followed by Hau Giang with 9,000 hectares, Tien Giang with over 5,000 hectares and Tra Vinh with 4,700 hectares.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong