President underlines significance of int’l cooperation in fighting crimes

To combat crimes, there is no other way than to strengthen cooperation, information sharing and unified actions among judicial and law enforcement agencies of countries in the region and around the world, stated President Vo Van Thuong

President Vo Van Thuong addresses the 13th ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference in Hanoi on December (Photo: VNA)



Along with benefits that the booming of science and technology bring, new kinds of crimes have emerged, including cyber scams and attacks to computer networks of governments and businesses, causing serious consequences and greatly affecting economic development as well as social safety and order in each country, President Thuong said.

Lauding the conference’s theme of strengthening international cooperation in fighting high-tech and transnational crimes, the State leader said he believes that the conference will find effective measures and reach consensus in actions between 10 ASEAN members and China in fighting transnational crime, especially high-tech crime, contributing to reinforcing their solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

President Thuong highlighted the close ties between ASEAN and China, the first outside partner of the association since 1991. The two sides set up a strategic partnership in 2003, which was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2021, he said, noting that the two sides have rolled out many cooperative mechanisms, including annual high-level meetings and conferences in various fields, including justice and law.

Through 12 editions over the past 20 years, the ASEAN - China Prosecutors-General Conference has proved its role as an important forum for heads of procuracy agencies of ASEAN countries and China to meet and strengthen cooperation to deal with challenges in crime prevention and control, especially transnational and high-tech crimes, he stated.

In his speech at the conference, Vietnamese Prosecutor General Le Minh Tri affirmed the aspirations and determination of the Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam in promoting collaboration with procuracy agencies of ASEAN countries and China in order to strengthen the enforcement and efficiency of crime combat, especially against high-tech and transnational crimes, contributing to maintaining peace and stability of each country and the region.

Delegates from ASEAN member countries and China pointed to challenges that high-tech and transnational crimes pose to each country and region, while sharing their experience and best practices in handling this kind of crime and proposing solutions in promoting efficiency of cooperation in the fight.

