President sends longevity wishes to centenarians

President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: SGGP)

The longevity wishes will be sent to centenarians in Hai Duong and Hung Yen in the north, Binh Thuan in the central region, and Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta.



Earlier this month, the State leader made a similar decision, sending longevity congratulations to 1,632 citizens of 100 years old and more in 14 localities - Cao Bang, Bac Lieu, Bac Kan, Bac Giang, Da Nang, Ha Nam, Lang Son, Nam Dinh, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue and Yen Bai.

VNA