National

President sends longevity wishes to centenarians

President Vo Van Thuong on January 23 decided to send longevity congratulations to 757 citizens who turn 100 years old in six provinces.

thuong-6455.jpg
President Vo Van Thuong (Photo: SGGP)

The longevity wishes will be sent to centenarians in Hai Duong and Hung Yen in the north, Binh Thuan in the central region, and Dong Thap, An Giang and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta.

Earlier this month, the State leader made a similar decision, sending longevity congratulations to 1,632 citizens of 100 years old and more in 14 localities - Cao Bang, Bac Lieu, Bac Kan, Bac Giang, Da Nang, Ha Nam, Lang Son, Nam Dinh, Phu Tho, Quang Ninh, Quang Tri, Thanh Hoa, Thua Thien-Hue and Yen Bai.

VNA

Tags

longevity wishes ongevity congratulations centenarians

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn