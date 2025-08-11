President Ho Chi Minh statue inaugurated at Vietnamese Embassy in RoK

Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the inauguration ceremony of a statue of late President Ho Chi Minh in the Vietnamese Embassy’s campus in Seoul, the RoK, on August 10.

Party General Secretary To Lam speaks at the inauguration ceremony of a statue of late President Ho Chi Minh in the Vietnamese Embassy’s campus in Seoul (Photo: VNA)

As part of his state visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK), Party General Secretary To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation attended the inauguration ceremony of a statue of late President Ho Chi Minh in the Vietnamese Embassy’s campus in Seoul on August 10.

The statue is not only a cultural and artistic work, but also a vivid symbol of the close and enduring friendship between the Vietnamese and Korean people. It serves as a reminder of the values to which the late leader devoted his life for independence, freedom, peace, friendship, and solidarity among nations.

The site is expected to become an important cultural and historical landmark, where people of both countries can pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and draw inspiration from his moral example, thought, and noble internationalist spirit. It will also contribute to deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and the RoK.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Secretary Lam affirmed that the event is an occasion to honour the President Ho Chi Minh’s immense contributions to the nation as well as to the friendship between Vietnam and the RoK. He noted the significance of the inauguration as Vietnam celebrates the 135th birth anniversary of the late leader and prepares for the 80th anniversaries of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2).

The statue in the embassy's campus brings people closer to President Ho Chi Minh, inspiring them to follow his teachings and fulfil his aspiration for Vietnam to stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s great powers.

He said he hoped the embassy's staff would take good care of the statue so it becomes a popular site that fosters unity among Vietnamese people studying and living in the RoK, while serving as a place where Koreans and visiting Vietnamese nationals can express their affection for the late leader and feel closer to Vietnam.

