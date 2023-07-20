President attends groundbreaking, launching ceremonies for vital projects

State President Vo Van Thuong attended a groundbreaking ceremony of a military-civil medical center and an inauguration ceremony of Con Dao passenger port in Con Dao district on July 20.

These public socio-economic infrastructure works aim to promote Con Dao’s development in a more comprehensive and harmonious manner.

The construction of a military-civil medical center is to form a modern medical facility that can provide high-quality medical services and meet the healthcare demand of people, soldiers, and visitors in association with ensuring national defense and security.

Covering an area of 12,110 sq.m, the project has a total investment of over VND247 billion (over US$10.4 million). In its first phase, the project has 60 beds and is planned to expand to 100 beds in the second phase, making it equivalent to a Grade III general hospital. The project is expected to be completed after four years.

The Con Dao passenger terminal is a sub-project of the Con Dao passenger port, which is hoped to capitalize on the district's potential and advantages, particularly in terms of tourism. The project’s construction commenced in November 2021 with a total investment of VND158 billion (US$6.68 million).

The port, located in the center of Con Dao, is designed to receive 398DWT vessels and is expected to make it easier for visitors to reach the destination and ease the overload for Ben Dam port. It was completed and put into trial operation in early March.

Con Dao Island, off the coast of southern Ba Ria-Vung Tau province, is set to become a world-class site for marine, cultural, historic, and spiritual tourism, according to a revised plan for Con Dao development by 2045.

The 16-island archipelago of Con Dao is located 180km from Vung Tau City and about 230km southeast of Ho Chi Minh City. It has a land area of nearly 6,000ha and a water surface of 14,000ha.