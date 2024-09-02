Preserving heritage, embracing progress: Spirit of Vietnam's National Day

HCMC youth light candles to pay tribute to heroic martyrs at the HCMC Martyr Cemetery (Photo: SGGP)



Preserving the patriotic legacy

National Day serves as a poignant reminder to the current generation of the inestimable value of independence, liberty, and national sovereignty. Amidst the trends of globalization and international integration, safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity remains an utmost imperative, enabling the nation to preserve its stature and protect national interests.

Regrettably, opposing opinions that undermine the achievements of the August Revolution and undervalue the significance of National Day still persist. This day especially offers an opportunity to relight patriotic fervor, foster unity, and cultivate national pride among the community, particularly the youth. Moreover, it presents an avenue to disseminate the historical and cultural values of the nation, forging a connection between generations through noble ideals.

Celebrating national achievements

National Day provides a chance for the Vietnamese to reflect upon the nation’s accomplishments over numerous years of rebuilding and development. In the past 79 years, particularly the 38 years of renovation under the Party’s leadership, Vietnam has made substantial strides in economic, social, cultural, and political development, emerging as a developing economy deeply integrated into the global community. These achievements are marked in the enhanced quality of life of the population, contributing to the overall happiness of the people.

This day also honors Vietnam's escalating international standing. Indeed, the assertion that "our country has never enjoyed such a foundation, potential, stature, and international prestige as it does today" is not a subjective perception. Vietnam is now highly regarded by the international community for its remarkable development.

Educating through tradition and history

National Day offers an opportunity to educate the younger generation about the nation's history, patriotic traditions, and the invaluable lessons gleaned from the past. As several countries worldwide grapple with conflict and foreign intervention, leading to the suffering of their populations, the significance of these values becomes even more apparent.

Hence, this day serves as a tribute to the sacrifices made by countless revolutionary soldiers and compatriots so that their countrymen can enjoy peace and independence today. It also underscores the importance of preserving and promoting the nation's cultural and historical heritage as an indispensable component of safeguarding and promoting national identity.

Becoming a national celebration

National Day is not merely a significant national holiday but also a communal celebration for all citizens, replete with diverse activities and profound meaning. Commemorative activities such as parades, offerings, fireworks, cultural events, and festivals contribute to a joyful and united atmosphere among the population.

These events provide an opportunity for individuals to express their national pride and participate in community activities. For instance, the practice of organizing community clean-up campaigns, tree planting, flag raising, and caring for the impoverished during National Day enhances the significance of this holiday.

National Day, in short, serves as a poignant occasion to commemorate, honor President Ho Chi Minh and the generations of soldiers and compatriots who sacrificed for the nation's independence and liberty. It also affirms the achievements made in national construction. Moreover, it offers a moment for reflection, celebration, and a vision for the future, contributing to the sustainable development and elevation of Vietnam's global standing.

By Van Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam