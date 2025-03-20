Pottery artisans and skilled workers struggle to keep profession

Artisans and skilled workers, who possess a profound cultural affinity and technical expertise in ancestral pottery traditions, are facing significant market pressures that threaten the viability of their craft.

An artisans of Phong Son Ceramic Company in Bien Hoa City introduces ceramic products

The Southeast region's historical prominence in maritime trade, evidenced by bustling ports such as Cu Lao Pho which now is Hiep Hoa Ward of Bien Hoa City, Saigon Port, and Nha Rong Wharf in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 4, facilitated the concentration of traditional craft villages. These villages, particularly those engaged in pottery production, experienced a period of significant economic prosperity, achieving market dominance both domestically and internationally through the production of high-quality ceramic goods.

Phong Son ancient pottery kiln in Tan Van Ward, Bien Hoa City is owned by Ms. Mai Ngoc Nhi . Ms. Ngoc Nhi's ancestors were Chinese - Chaozhou people who migrated to Cu Lao Pho to live and work for years. The pottery kiln was established in 1827 and still exists today.

During its peak production period from 2016 to 2018, Ngoc Nhi's family operated three pottery kilns, employing approximately 60-70 workers, and specializing in the production of black clay pottery and decorative art ceramics, including jars, pots, vases, and other ornamental items. The Phong Son pottery kiln, measuring 75 meters in length and constructed with fired bricks, now exhibits significant structural deterioration due to age, characterized by sagging elements, a perforated roof, and vegetation overgrowth on the chimney. The kiln is maintained as a site for educational visits and academic exchange, catering to students, scholars, and researchers interested in the study of Bien Hoa ancient pottery.

In accordance with Dong Nai Province’s policy on relocation and environmental protection, Ms. Mai Ngoc Nhi's family moved their ceramic production facility to the Tan Hanh Ceramic Industrial Cluster in Tan Hanh Ward of Bien Hoa City several years ago. They have since maintained operations with three ceramic kilns, employing approximately 40 workers who earn an average monthly income of VND10 million– VND15 million per person.

As one of the birthplaces of Southeast Asian ceramics, Tran Bien – Bien Hoa ceramic village in Dong Nai Province has faced significant changes in the industrial age. The rise of new occupations attracting younger generations has led to a gradual decline in traditional crafts. Today, ceramic production facilities in Bien Hoa City are primarily concentrated in the Tan Hanh Ceramic Industrial Cluster.

Of the 31 ceramic establishments slated for relocation to the Industrial Cluster, 27 have begun production, 2 have constructed factories, one has yet to complete its investment documents, and one has opted out of investing, returning the land to the State. The businesses operating in the Tan Hanh Ceramic Industrial Cluster have generated employment for over 800 workers both within and outside the city, with total annual revenue exceeding VND600 billion.

Over the past five years, the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia conflict have significantly impacted the Bien Hoa ceramic industry. Import orders from key markets such as Europe, Japan, and the United States have declined sharply, leading to a slowdown in the operations of ceramic enterprises.

Regarding Bien Hoa City's strategy for preserving and developing Bien Hoa ceramics through 2030 with a vision to 2045, Party Secretary Ho Van Nam emphasized the city's commitment to maintaining and advancing the traditional ceramics industry. This approach integrates technological innovation with traditional craftsmanship, ensuring sustainable development. The plan prioritizes economic efficiency, job creation, and environmental protection. Additionally, the city aims to implement preferential policies for workforce training, market research, and trade promotion to expand its consumer market.

He added that the city links tourism development with ceramic craft villages for promotion, while providing capital support to ceramic production facilities to reduce costs, lower prices, and increase product competitiveness.

In the days leading up to Lunar New Year 2025, traditional ceramic villages in Lai Thieu Ward and Hung Dinh Ward in Thuan An City, Tuong Binh Hiep Ward in Thu Dau Mot City of Binh Duong Province, and Mr. Tran Van Tiep's clay kiln on Ruot Ngua Canal in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 8, are bustling with shipments to various provinces and cities.

However, the market demand has significantly declined compared to previous years. Veteran artisans in the industry express deep concern over the shrinking craft villages, the narrowing market, and the dwindling number of individuals committed to preserving the trade.

The domestic ceramic industry is experiencing intensified market competition due to the influx of imported products from China. These imports, characterized by lower price points and a wider array of aesthetically appealing designs, are posing a significant challenge to the competitiveness of locally produced ceramics, reflecting the broader impact of globalization on traditional industries.

Along Highway 13 in Binh Duong Province, approximately 80 percent of the ceramics on display are foreign-made, raising concerns among traditional ceramic artisans. Amid the bustling city, Mr. Tran Van Tiep's terracotta kiln at the foot of Rach Cay Bridge in District 8 remains the last surviving production, trading, and distribution facility of its kind in the city.

Despite continued product supply to consumers, Mr. Nam Tiep expresses concern regarding the progressive closure of local production facilities and the subsequent occupational shifts of former workers. The remaining workforce, now numbering fewer than ten, is predominantly comprised of elderly individuals, presenting challenges in labor recruitment and long-term sustainability.

The ancient Hung Loi pottery kiln area in District 8 has experienced a complete cessation of active pottery production. The remnants of the former kilns are currently under the protection of the local government, serving as a site for archaeological research. Contemporary indicators of the area's historical connection to pottery making are limited to a few place names, such as Ben Lo Gom, Lo Sieu Street, and Xom Dat Street.

During a recent consultation with ceramic enterprises in Binh Duong Province, Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Van Loi directed the Provincial People's Committee to mandate inter-sectoral collaboration in the research and formulation of regulatory frameworks. These frameworks are intended to inform the development of specific policies and strategic initiatives aimed at the preservation and promotion of traditional craft practices.

The province offers a range of support policies for businesses, including assistance with land, labor, investment promotion, and capital. Additionally, the province is working to integrate traditional crafts into school curriculums. Coordination between vocational schools and local businesses is a priority, with student field trips and extracurricular activities aimed at educating youth about the province's unique traditional professions and fostering appreciation for its cultural heritage.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan