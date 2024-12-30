Politburo announces major restructuring of 13 Party organizations

The Politburo and Secretariat held a conference on December 30 to announce the organisational reforms in 13 Party agencies and central socio-political organisations.

Party General Secretary To Lam presents decisions on the authority, functions, tasks, organisational structures, and working relations of the 13 agencies. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary To Lam attended the event and presented decisions on the authority, functions, tasks, organisational structures, and working relations of the 13 agencies. They are the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, Nhan dan (People) newspaper, the Communist Review, the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee, the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Central Committee, and the Vietnam War Veterans’ Association.

The decisions were approved at the Politburo and Secretariat’s meeting on December 27, and officially issued the following day.

At the event, Party chief To Lam stressed that while the restructuring in the organisations demonstrates remarkable efforts and determination, this is just the beginning of a broader reform process, with more complicated challenges on the horizon regarding the operational mechanisms and personnel arrangement.

He required the agencies to ensure operational continuity during the transition, quickly establish new working protocols and maintain unity among staff from various merged units.

The Party chief also called for careful attention to staff welfare, especially during the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025, asking competent sides to review and reorganise their personnel structures to create a more efficient and effective apparatus.

He urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and relevant bodies to promptly issue policies for personnel affected by the rearrangement, focusing on retaining talented individuals in the public sector while maintaining a streamlined workforce.

The process must ensure smooth operations and prevent wastefulness and asset losses in organisations, he added.

