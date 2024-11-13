International

PM's certificate of merit presented to Japan's House of Representatives member

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu on November 12 presented Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's Certificates of merit to Yoichiro Aoyagi, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu on November 12 presented Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's Certificates of merit to Yoichiro Aoyagi, a member of the Japanese House of Representatives, and the organizing board of the Vietnam Festival at Yoyogi Park for their contributions to Vietnam-Japan relations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu noted that with 17 successful editions, the Vietnam Festival at the Yoyogi Park has become a key event to foster people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to Aoyagi on his re-election in the general election on October 27 and expressed his hope that Aoyagi would continue to strengthen the friendship between Vietnam and Japan in his role as a member of the House of Representatives.

For his part, Aoyagi expressed his gratitude and appreciation for this noble award, considering it a honour for collectives and individuals, including Vietnamese friends, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan, the Vietnamese Government, and Japanese people who have joined hands to build a good relationship between the two countries through the Vietnam Festival at the Yoyogi Park since 2008.

He thanked the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and Vietnamese friends for supporting the organisation of activities, not only the Vietnam Festival at the Yoyogi Park but also many other activities.

Aoyagi affirmed his commitment to furthering the strong relationship between Japan and Vietnam in the future.

