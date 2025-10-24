International

UN Secretary General begins official visit to Vietnam

United National Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi on October 24 afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam. 

United National Secretary General António Guterres arrived in Hanoi on October 24 afternoon, beginning his two-day official visit to Vietnam where he will attend Opening for Signature of the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention).

459288_5305517258387360_vna_potal_un_secretary-general_begins_official_visit_to_vietnam_8359696.jpg
UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrives at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on October 24, 2025, beginning his official visit to Vietnam (Photo: VNA)

He was welcomed at Noi Bai international airport by Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Do Hung Viet.

The UN Secretary-General was accompanied by Ghada Fathy Ismail Waly, Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna, and a number of UN officials.

Mr. António Guterres has special affection for Vietnam. He once joined street demonstrations protesting the war in Vietnam. As UN Secretary-General, he visited Vietnam in October 2022. The UN leader has consistently expressed his commitment to strengthening Vietnam–UN relations and affirmed that he viewed Vietnam as the UN’s important partner in all fields.

