PM departs for Malaysia to attend 47th ASEAN Summit

Taking place from October 25 – 28, the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings are the most important and extensive events of Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year, drawing the participation of leaders from bloc member states, Timor-Leste, and partner countries.

pm-departs-for-malaysia-to-attend-47th-asean-summit.jpg
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on October 25 evening board the same aircraft bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and related meetings. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-level Vietnamese delegation departed from Hanoi for Malaysia on October 25 evening to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings, at the invitation of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The aircraft carrying PM Pham Minh Chinh from Hanoi to Kuala Lumpur also had on board United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and his entourage.

The attendance of PM Pham Minh Chinh and the Vietnamese delegation underscore the country’s commitment to active participation, responsible contributions and cooperation with ASEAN member states to consolidate the bloc’s centrality and amplify its collective voice in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development.

The trip also reaffirms Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development, and diversification and multilateralisation of external relations.

VNA

