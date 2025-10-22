Vietnamese, Thai PMs discuss measures to tighten ties

PM Pham Minh Chinh congratulated Anutin Charnvirakul on being endorsed by the King as Prime Minister of Thailand, and expressed his belief that the Thai Government and people will continue to achieve even greater accomplishments in national construction and development.

He affirmed that Vietnam attaches great importance to and wishes to further enhance the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly robust, trustworthy, and substantive manner.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

The Thai PM emphasised that Vietnam is a close neighbour and an important partner of Thailand in the region. He highly valued Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, and affirmed his readiness to work closely with the Vietnamese Government leader to strengthen the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their people as well as for peace and stability in the region.

Both leaders expressed their delight at the elevation of the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025, as well as the strong and effective development in bilateral cooperation in various fields, with Thailand remaining Vietnam’s largest trading partner and second largest foreign investor among ASEAN countries.

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam will continue enabling Thai enterprises to conduct effective business operations in the country; and expressed his desire for both sides to strengthen collaboration in promoting regional transport connectivity; enhance collaboration in security, culture, education and training, and people-to-people exchanges; and foster and promote the role of the friendship bridge between the two countries' people.

Both leaders agreed on the need to strengthen coordination and strive to soon raise bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion per year, and enhance economic linkages through the effective implementation of the “Three Connectivity” strategy.

The Thai PM thanked the Vietnamese Government for facilitating Thai enterprises’ investment and business activities in the country. He showed his hope to see more Vietnamese businesses invest in Thailand, especially in the fields of industry, agriculture, and technology. He affirmed that the Thai Government will create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese firms, aiming for a more balanced two-way investment relationship between the two countries.

In discussing regional and international issues of mutual concern, PM Chính proposed that Vietnam and Thailand continue to work closely together to strengthen ASEAN’s unity and centrality and promote sustainable development in the Mekong subregion.

On this occasion, the Thai PM invited his Vietnamese counterpart to visit Thailand and attend the Mekong–Lancang Summit at the end of this year; and expressed his hope to meet and exchange views in person at upcoming multilateral events such as the ASEAN Summit.

Vietnamplus