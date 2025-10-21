Vietnamese ao dai shines at int’l concert in Budapest

The program aimed to honour ao dai as a symbol of the Vietnamese identity and spirit, while highlighting the creativity and active role of Vietnamese women in promoting the national culture abroad.

For the first time, Vietnamese ao dai and traditional costumes have been showcased at an international concert by world-renowned opera artist Miklosa Erika and the Budapest Jazz Orchestra at Klauzal Gabor Theatre in Budapest.

Participants in Vietnamese ao dai at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The event, organised by the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Hungary, formed part of the “Vietnamese Ao Dai Culture Month in Europe” and celebrated the Vietnamese Women’s Day (October 20).

Initiated by the Vietnamese Women’s Forum in Europe and the Vietnamese Ao Dai Heritage Club in Europe under the Vietnam Ao Dai Culture Association, the program aimed to honour ao dai as a symbol of the Vietnamese identity and spirit, while highlighting the creativity and active role of Vietnamese women in promoting the national culture abroad.

This was the first time an ao dai performance had been integrated into a classical concert by an international artist in Hungary, representing an innovative approach to cultural diplomacy. The graceful ao dai under stage lights created a mesmerizing blend of Eastern and Western art, leaving a deep impression on Hungarian and international audiences.

During the event, Dr. Phan Bich Thien, Chairwoman of the Vietnamese Women’s Association in Hungary, presented Miklosa Erika with a handcrafted Vietnamese ao dai as a symbol of friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Hungary.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Phan Bich Thien said that featuring ao dai in a concert setting was a new way to promote Vietnamese cultural values, subtle, effective, and harmonised with the global cultural flow.

Expressing her appreciation, Erika said she was deeply touched by the gift, adding that she could feel the beauty of the Vietnamese soul and spirit through each detail of the costume, describing it as elegant and feminine.

The event not only helped introduce the image of Vietnam and its people to international friends but also demonstrated the creativity, confidence, and integration spirit of Vietnamese women in Hungary and across Europe, where ao dai continues to shine as a proud emblem of the Vietnamese culture on the global stage.

VNA