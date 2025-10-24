Top legislator meets with South African President

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 24 had a meeting with South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, who is on a two-day state visit to Vietnam.

The top Vietnamese legislator stressed that Ramaphosa’s visit marks an important milestone, ushering in a new phase in the bilateral relations, deepening political trust, and strengthening substantive and long-term cooperation for the benefit of the two countries’ people.

He congratulated South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa on his successful meetings and talks with State President Luong Cuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa in Hanoi on October 24, 2025 (Photo: SGGP/ Quang Phuc)

Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised the South African people for their remarkable achievements in building a harmonious, just, and prosperous nation, expressing his belief that under the leadership of President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa and the African National Congress (ANC), South Africa will continue to play a leading role in the African continent and maintain its influential voice on the global stage.

He congratulated South Africa on the successful hosting of the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Cape Town earlier this month, noting that the event promotes stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation and dialogue to advance sustainable development and reduce development disparities among countries.

He stated that the Vietnamese NA always values and seeks to further promote friendship and multifaceted cooperation with South Africa, towards making parliamentary collaboration a key pillar of the bilateral relations.

He suggested the two sides further strengthen exchanges between parliamentary delegations, especially among the specialised committees of the two legislatures, promote the sharing of legislative experts, and work toward the early signing of a memorandum of understanding on inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The NA Chairman invited the Parliament of South Africa to send representatives to upcoming legislative workshops organised by the Vietnamese NA, and showed his hope that cooperation between the two legislative bodies will serve as a model for other Southern Hemisphere legislatures in addressing global challenges.

He took the occasion to call on the two parliaments to further strengthen coordination, support each other, and hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), and Southern Hemisphere parliamentary groups to jointly safeguard the interests of developing countries.

For his part, South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his pleasure at the positive development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries, noting that promoting parliamentary cooperation is an important factor for sharing experiences and contributing to building the rule-of-law state in each country.

The South African President affirmed his determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including parliamentary collaboration, to commensurate with the strong political relations.

He noted that as the two nations officially elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, the role of their legislatures becomes essential to ensure the effective implementation of cooperative agreements.

As part of his working program with the Vietnamese legislature, the guest attended the 10th session of the 15th NA, and visited the NA Museum.

