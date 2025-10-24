International

Party chief visits Bulgaria's Samel-90 defence enterprise

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and leaders of defense enterprise Samel 90 welcome Party General Secretary To Lam. (Photo: VNA)

As part of his official visit to Bulgaria, Vietnamese Party General Secretary To Lam and a high-level Vietnamese delegation on October 24 visited Samel-90 PLC, one of Bulgaria’s leading defense enterprises in the field of electronic and military communication equipment.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev briefed General Secretary To Lam on his country’s defense industry while highlighting the key capabilities and flagship products of Samel-90.

General Secretary To Lam affirmed that Vietnam is pursuing the development of a proactive, self-reliant, resilient, dual-use, and modern defense industry, positioning it as a spearhead of the national industrial sector to safeguard the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. He also emphasized the country’s policy of diversification and multilateralization and equal and win-win cooperation, including with Bulgaria.

Building on the strong foundation of traditional friendship and the newly established Vietnam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, the Party chief emphasized that defense relations and defense industry cooperation play an important role in the overall relationship between the two countries. He expressed his desire to share experience and further promote defense ties in general, and defense industry cooperation in particular, in the coming time, including in the production of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and remote sensing electronic equipment.

Party General Secretary To Lam and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visit Samel-90 products. (Photo: VNA)

Given Samel-90’s experience and capabilities, he proposed that the company work closely with relevant agencies and units of the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, as well as Vietnamese defense enterprises, to develop specific areas of collaboration suited to each side’s needs and capacities.

The Party, State, and Government of Vietnam stand ready to support and facilitate Samel-90 and other reputable Bulgarian defense industry enterprises in engaging with Vietnamese defense companies to showcase their products, explore potential areas of cooperation that align with both sides’ needs and capabilities, and participate in the upcoming Vietnam International Defence Expo, he added.

