State leader inspects rehearsal for UN Convention against Cybercrime signing

State President Luong Cuong on October 23 inspected a rehearsal in preparation for the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (known as Hanoi Convention) signing ceremony and high-level conference.

State President Luong Cuong (C) inspects the rehearsal for the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

The event will take place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from October 25-26.

State President Luong Cuong emphasized that this is an especially significant event, with profound political, diplomatic, and national implications. It marks the first time a global multilateral convention in a field of great international interest is associated with the name of Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam.

To ensure even better preparations according to the approved plan, he urged the relevant authorities to carefully review the entire scenario, especially the ceremonial and reception parts, security, and communications issues.

He emphasized that the signing ceremony should be organized solemnly and meticulously, reflecting Vietnam's image as a proactive, professional, and friendly nation in its international integration. At the same time, he stressed the importance of promptly addressing any arising issues within their authority, ensuring that the preparation process remains on schedule and meets the required quality standards.

State President Luong Cuong (C) requests thorough preparations for the UN Convention against Cybercrime signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

As this event is also an opportunity to introduce Vietnam, its people, achievements, and its relationship with the United Nations to the international community, all related information and communications work must ensure accuracy and fully reflect the significance and scale of the event, contributing to enhancing Vietnam's image, role, and position on the global stage.

The reception of international delegations must reflect the spirit of hospitality and respect, he stressed, adding that the technical, logistics, and security teams must coordinate closely with each other to ensure that no errors occur, contributing to the overall success of the signing ceremony and related activities.

