Party chief meets with leaders of Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association

Party General Secretary To Lam and delegates (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam on October 22 (local time) met with leaders of the Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA) and several Finnish experts who once engaged in development projects in Vietnam.

The Party chief expressed his delight at meeting with the FVFA which was established in 1971, even before Vietnam-Finland diplomatic relations began.

Deeply moved by the solidarity and longstanding support from Finnish friends, he recalled that thousands of Finns had once taken to the streets to demand an end to the war in Vietnam, and noted Finland’s contributions to Vietnam’s postwar recovery through clean water, poverty reduction, and rural development projects.

He urged the FVFA’s leaders to continue working closely with the Vietnam - Finland Friendship Association and other mass organizations in both countries to expand exchanges and cultural promotion activities. Such efforts, he said, would deepen mutual understanding and broaden collaboration across sectors.

FVFA President Mauri Raveala and former Finnish experts welcomed the recent upgrade of bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, expressing confidence that the General Secretary’s visit would inject new momentum into the relationship and further deepen the traditional friendship between both countries.

Sharing personal memories and impressions of the land and people of Vietnam, Raveala commended the country’s socio-economic achievements, especially its success in improving living standards.

She highlighted recent joint activities with Vietnamese partners, including cultural, art, and culinary exchanges that introduced Vietnamese culture to the Finnish public, alongside broader cooperation in education, green technology, and waste management.

Both sides agreed on the importance of fostering people-to-people exchanges and friendship, recognizing them as a solid foundation for advancing bilateral ties across multiple sectors and contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

At the meeting, General Secretary To Lam and Finnish participants reaffirmed the need to enhance the role of mass organizations in fostering and sustaining friendship between their peoples. They called for greater creativity in people-to-people diplomacy, engaging scientists, experts, entrepreneurs, and especially the younger generations so that the story of Vietnam–Finland friendship continues to be written with renewed vigor and vision, reflecting the depth and dynamism of their newly elevated partnership.

