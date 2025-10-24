Party chief hopes for stronger ties with Bulgarian Socialist Party

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam affirmed that the CPV attaches great importance to strengthening ties with the Bulgarian Socialist Party and left-wing parties in Bulgaria.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam affirmed that the CPV attaches great importance to strengthening ties with the Bulgarian Socialist Party and left-wing parties in Bulgaria, considering them an inseparable part of Vietnam–Bulgaria relations.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam (right) and Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Atanas Zafirov. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam met with Chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) Atanas Zafirov and representatives of left-wing parties in Bulgaria on October 23 (local time), as part of his official visit to the European country.

General Secretary To Lam affirmed that the CPV attaches great importance to strengthening ties with the BSP and left-wing parties in Bulgaria, considering them an inseparable part of Vietnam–Bulgaria relations.

The Party chief expressed gratitude for the valuable support from the Bulgarian communists and people during Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and its subsequent development. He said he hopes to further strengthen cooperation between the two Parties to help advance relations between the two countries.

The CPV seeks to promote friendship and cooperation with Bulgarian political parties, including the BSP, and left-wing parties in Bulgaria, with a view to strengthening the political foundation for the future growth of the Vietnam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, the leader stressed.

For his part, BSP Chairman Zafirov warmly welcomed General Secretary Lam’s official visit, expressing his deep affection for Vietnam as well as his admiration for the socio-economic achievements the Southeast Asian country has attained over nearly four decades of Doi moi (Renewal) under the leadership of the CPV.

He emphasised that General Secretary To Lam’s visit, along with the upgrade of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, marks a historic turning point in relations between the two countries.

Chairman Zafirov noted that the BSP and left-wing parties in Bulgaria consistently support the enhancement of the friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

Both leaders agreed to promote political dialogue and exchanges at all levels, in line with the new framework of relations.

They also pledged to boost cooperation between Party agencies, step up theory exchanges through scientific seminars and forums, foster collaboration in personnel training, and enhance youth exchanges.

On this occasion, General Secretary To Lam invited BSP Chairman Zafirov to visit Vietnam in the near future.

VNA