Party chief leaves Hanoi for official visit to Finland

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam, left Hanoi on October 20 for a three-day official visit to Finland.

tong-bi-thu-to-lam-1799.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam and his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly leave Hanoi on October 20, 2025 for an official visit to Finland (Photo: VNA)

The visit is made at the invitation of Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

The delegation includes Nguyen Duy Ngoc, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the committee's Inspection Commission; General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Minister of National Defence; General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo member, Minister of Public Security; Le Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs; Pham Gia Tuc, member of the Party Central Committee, Chief of the Party Central Committee Office; and Pham Thi Thanh Binh, Ambassador of Vietnam to Finland, among others.

This is the first visit to Finland by a General Secretary of the CPV since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 1973.

Following a series of high-level diplomatic activities since the beginning of the year, the Party leader’s trip to Finland vividly demonstrates Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralization and diversification of relations, and proactive, comprehensive, and intensive international integration.

It also serves as an important diplomatic activity to promote the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No. 59-NQ/TW on international integration in the new context.

