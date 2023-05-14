PM urges to take measures to cope with drought, water shortage

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged relevant ministries, agencies and localities to take measures to cope with the risks of drought, water shortage, and saltwater intrusion.

In his telegram, the PM said that according to the report of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, from the beginning of the year until now, the total rainfall nationwide has been at a lower level than the average for many years resulting in low water levels in hydropower dams and water reservoirs. The amount of water stored in the reservoirs is short of tens to hundreds of millions of cubic meters; for instance, Ban Ve Lake in the Central province of Nghe An lacks up to 389 million cubic meters.

Meanwhile, the UK Meteorological Agency predicted this year will be the hottest year on record with the shortage of water sources at large reservoirs, and the high probability of the El Nino phenomenon in the second half of 2023, the risk of severe heatwaves, drought and water shortage in the coming time, especially in the Central, Central Highlands and Southeast regions.

Therefore, Prime Minister requested ministers and chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities to proactively direct and drastically implement urgent solutions to prevent and control drought, water shortage, and saltwater intrusion, affecting production in important areas.

The Prime Minister requested chairpersons of people's committees, especially the provinces and cities in the Central region, the Central Highlands and the Southeast region to increase information about weather conditions and water shortage, guide people to store fresh water and use it effectively while saving water, electricity, thoroughly prevent water loss and waste. The chairpersons should direct specialized agencies to assess water reserves at reservoirs and irrigation works in the area, water supply for the operation of each irrigation system and reservoir, and hydroelectricity plant.

local administrators must prioritize water supply for daily life, health care for people, livestock raising and key production areas. Along with that, necessary measures should be implemented to store water and prevent salinity; transport domestic water for residential areas, schools, hospitals, and medical facilities in major areas.

The Prime Minister requested to implement solutions to supply water for daily life and livestock, preventing water shortage from affecting the health and life of the people, especially in mountainous and coastal areas where a lack of drinking water usually occurs.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade should direct the Vietnam Electricity to review power production plans in the context of water shortages at hydropower reservoirs to have a proactive plan to ensure electricity supply for production and people's daily life, to increase the use of electricity sources, to give priority to reserving water at hydropower reservoirs for the prevention and control of drought, water shortage, and saltwater intrusion.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade shall coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and localities to work on a plan to regulate the water of hydropower reservoirs for daily life and suitable production, supplementing water for the prevention and control of drought and water shortage in downstream areas with the first priority to ensuring water sources for daily life and people's health.