PM urges to apply measures to avert power interruptions in dry season

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed Official Telegram No. 38/CD-TTg on the application of solutions to avert unwanted power interruptions in the dry season in 2024 and the following years.

The Prime Minister urges to apply measures to avert power interruptions in dry season

The dispatch clearly states that a risk of serious electricity shortages in 2024 still exists. The peak demand normally occurs on days with high temperatures or during the dry season from May to July up to 13 percent, much higher than with a plan of about 9.6 percent. Electricity consumption in the North alone is estimated to increase by 17 percent over the same period in 2023.

To promptly meet people’s electricity needs and ensure there is no shortage of electricity in any case, the Prime Minister requested the Minister of Industry and Trade to strengthen state management while stepping up inspection and supervision for the operation of the national power system. Power plants operate safely and efficiently while minimizing incidents for adequate electricity supply in 2024 and the following years.

The Minister of Industry and Trade was asked to urgently complete mechanisms and policies for electricity trading between electricity generators and customers who use large amounts of electricity so that they will be promulgated before April 30.

Moreover, the Ministry should have a mechanism to encourage the development of rooftop solar power panels in people's homes, offices, and self-produced and self-consumed industrial parks. Furthermore, the Ministry must have mechanisms and policies for developing gas power, offshore and onshore wind power.

Last but not least, the Ministry should focus on the selection of investors to soon carry out power source projects in planning, Power Planning VIII, ensuring timely addition of new power sources to meet the needs of annual load growth. In addition, the Ministry must throw the book on Cong Thanh thermal power plant and Nam Dinh 1 thermal power plant for their violations before July 1 to ensure the goals of Electricity Planning VIII and the supply of electricity in the North.

Along with that, the Minister ought to urgently coordinate closely with the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises to direct Vietnam Electricity (EVN) to accelerate the implementation of three-circuited 500 kV line projects from Quang Trach to Pho Noi and the power transmission projects from Laos so that the line can be put into use before June 30 for enough electricity supply to the North.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development must have a plan to use water from hydroelectric reservoirs for agricultural production; however, electricity generation is high on the list of priorities so maximum water sources for electricity generation must be reserved. During peak times, the economical use of water must be taken heed.

The Ministry must guide localities to quickly implement procedures related to conversion of forest land use purposes and use of temporary forests to speed up the implementation of power source and grid projects.

The Prime Minister instructed the Chairman and General Director of EVN to focus on quickly and drastically implementing power source and grid projects assigned as investors to ensure progress, quality, efficiency and environmental protection.

Importantly, EVN must implement three-circuited 500 kV line projects from Quang Trach to Pho Noi so that it can be put into use before June 30. Plus, EVN must complete transmission projects such as Dak Ooc Station and Nam Sum - Nong Cong 200 kV line for the purchase of electricity from Laos in May 2024.

EVN and power plants under its management must do all jobs to help production and mobilization of maximum power generation capacity during the peak months of 2024. EVN must not let the shortage of fuel (coal, gas, oil) for thermal power plants and water shortage in hydroelectric reservoirs occur.

The Prime Minister also assigned chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities to synchronously carry out electricity-saving solutions in the area by applying optimal solutions and automatic technology, solar energy, energy-saving lamps in public lighting, advertising, and outdoor decoration.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan