PM urges measures to promote Vietnam-New Zealand trade ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called for enhanced measures to bring the Vietnam-New Zealand trade value to US$3 billion while hosting a reception for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters.

PM Pham MInh Chinh (R) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand Winston Peters (Photo: SGGP)

Expressing his delight over the robust development of the bilateral ties over the past time, PM Chinh suggested the two sides enhance connectivity of the two economies which are complementary in their nature, and affirmed that Vietnam welcomes New Zealand enterprises to bolster investment in the Southeast Asian country in the fields of their strengths.

Along with enhancing and expanding cooperation in traditional areas, the two countries need to work together in the new domains of climate change response, energy transition, green growth and digital economy.

He took the occasion to speak highly of the two foreign ministries’ maintenance of the Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and asked them to continue coordination with competent ministries and sectors to carry out specific projects, helping deepen cooperation in various areas and creating a firm foundation to elevate the bilateral ties to a new high.

He recommended the New Zealand Government to continue creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, thus contributing to the development of the two countries as well as their relations.

Peters, for his part, affirmed that New Zealand attaches much importance to Vietnam’s roles in the region and the world, and the Vietnam – Zealand Strategic Partnership, expressing his hope that the two sides will build a new framework for their relations soon on the basis of the current sound ties.

The New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs will work closely with the Vietnamese side to arrange visits and contacts between high-level leaders of both sides in the coming time, as well as organise activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations.

PM Chinh and his New Zealand guest reached consensus on close cooperation and support for each other at multilateral forums, and effective coordination when Vietnam takes on the role as coordinator of the ASEAN – New Zealand relations from July 2024 to July 2027.

New Zealand treasures the central role of ASEAN and its strategic partnership with the bloc, and wants to bring the relations to a new high, Peters said.

Touching on the East Sea issue, the two sides agreed to support ASEAN’s stance on the waters, settling disputes via peaceful means based on international law, including the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), ensuring safety, security and freedom of navigation and overflight in the waters.

PM Chinh sent his greetings to New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, and conveyed an invitation to the New Zealand PM to visit Vietnam soon.

VNA