PM stresses personnel quality improvement in apparatus streamlining

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has highlighted the importance of rearranging officials, civil servants and public employees and enhancing their quality while streamlining the organisational apparatus.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the meeting in Hanoi on January 11, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Chairing the ninth meeting of the Government Steering Committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW of the 12th Party Central Committee, which seeks to streamline the political system for greater efficiency and effectiveness on January 11, PM Chinh, who is head of the committee, stressed the need to effectively conduct ideological work and ensure appropriate regimes and policies for those affected by the restructuring to maintain solidarity and unity within agencies. He also noted the importance of retaining and attracting talented, capable, and reputable individuals.

He called on agencies to continue refining reports and plans to submit to the relevant authorities, ensuring both progress and quality.

“The guiding principle is to prioritize national interests above all, select the most beneficial and optimal options, and assign tasks to those who perform best,” said the Government leader. He also emphasised the need to avoid disruptions, improve the efficiency of ministries and agencies, and better serve the needs of citizens and businesses. According to the Prime Minister, strictly implementing directions of the Politburo and the central steering committee for reviewing the implementation of Resolution 18-NQ/TW, the meeting agreed on the plan on government restructuring to submit to competent authorities.

Specifically, the proposed structure features 22 ministries and agencies, including 17 ministries and ministry-level agencies (down by five) and five government-affiliated agencies (down by three). Additionally, ministries and agencies will significantly reduce their units at all levels.

Deputy PMs were assigned to direct ministries and agencies in their respective areas to review and propose plans, ensuring that functions and tasks are reviewed and streamlined to avoid overlaps or omissions.

Ministries that do not meet personnel reduction targets will be required to revise their plans. Ministries that are not merged must reduce their units by at least 15-20 percent , while those merged must achieve a reduction of 35 percent or more, stressed PM Chinh.

