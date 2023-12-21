PM sets out major tasks in economic diplomacy

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh assigned major tasks to the diplomatic sector and relevant agencies in economic diplomacy while addressing a plenary session of the ongoing 32nd National Diplomatic Conference.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)

The leader asked them to continue institutionalizing and concretizing instructions of the Party and the State, and relevant documents issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the Government with new mindsets and strategic visions.

He stressed the need to catch up with global trends, focus on removing obstacles, perfect institutions, promote cooperation, concretize economic commitments, and review their implementation.

Other tasks include diversifying markets, products, and supply chains; tapping the potential of the Middle East, Africa, and South America, and Halal markets; carrying forward self-reliance, self-resilience, innovation, and creativeness; and enhancing coordination and connectivity with other agencies and localities in the spirit of putting businesses and localities at the center.

Lauding the diplomatic sector’s efforts and performance over the past time, the Government leader emphasized that economic diplomacy must closely follow domestic requirements, and the sector needs to work harder to raise the efficiency of economic diplomacy.

In his remarks, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attributed achievements in economic diplomacy to efforts by the entire sector, localities, and enterprises, as well as the whole political system and the national economy.

Participants proposed many solutions to boost traditional growth drivers like export and investment and to open new development spaces for the economy in the fields of green growth, digital transformation, and semiconductors.

They commended the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Vietnamese representative offices abroad to localities and businesses during the implementation of economic diplomacy, particularly in investment and trade promotion, and resources attraction.

