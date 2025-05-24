PM requests stronger crackdown on smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 24 signed an official dispatch, ordering a vigorous nationwide crackdown on smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit goods, and intellectual property violations.

The Government leader highlighted in the document that despite initial progress in efforts against the illegal practices, with the detection and disruption of multiple operations involving counterfeit milk, pharmaceuticals, and food items, the situation remains extremely complicated.

He called on the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and its member organizations to strengthen coordination with ministries, sectors, and administrations at all levels to engage businesses and people in the anti-smuggling campaign to detect and prevent violations at the grassroots level.

Secretaries of the municipal and provincial Party Committees are urged to continue leading and directing party committees and the entire political system at local levels to participate in the fight against smuggling, trade fraud, and counterfeit goods.

The PM mandates ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, government agencies, and Chairpersons of provincial and municipal People's Committees to launch and increase guidance for competent forces and units. They are tasked with intensifying the ongoing crackdown with greater determination and effort.

Strict punishment must be given to any violators as well as officials, civil servants, and officers showing signs of moral degradation, corruption, negativity, or complicity with lawbreakers.

The Ministry of Health is responsible for completing the amendments and supplements to the Government Decree No.15/2018/ND-CP detailing the implementation of certain provisions of the Law on Food Safety in May. The ministry must also coordinate with relevant agencies to report to the Government and propose competent authorities to address limitations of the law as recommended by various ministries. This work must be completed before June 5, to ensure submission to the National Assembly in the month.

Press agencies and media outlets are called on to increase coverage of the dangers posed by smuggling, commercial fraud, counterfeit goods, and intellectual property violations, spotlight successful enforcement efforts, and condemn negative behaviors that lead to adverse consequences.

Vietnamplus