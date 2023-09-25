PM receives leaders of Communist Party of Brazil, friendship association

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for President of the Communist Party of Brazil Luciana Santos and its leadership in Brasilia on September 24 as part of his official visit to the South American country.

Hailing the Communist Party of Brazil’s achievements and positive role in the country’s politics, PM Chinh affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, Government and people always bear in mind and respect the Brazilian people, the Communist Party of Brazil, left-wing forces, and peace lovers' sentiments and valuable support for and assistance to the Vietnamese people during their past struggle for national liberation as well as the current cause of national construction and protection.

Amidst complicated and unpredictable developments in the world, Vietnam advocates promoting global solidarity as well as heightening multilateralism, including boosting collaboration with the Communist Party of Brazil, he said, expressing his hope that Luciana Santos, in her role as the President of the Communist Party of Brazil and Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, will continue to support and promote cooperation with Vietnam.

At the event, PM Chinh also informed the guests of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s policies and guidelines adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, as well as measures to develop Vietnam into a developing country with upper middle-income by 2030, and a developed and high-income nation by 2045.

Vietnam persistently pursues its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation, and active and proactive international integration in a comprehensive, practical and effective fashion, he affirmed, adding Vietnam is a reliable partner, and an active and responsible member of the international community, and implements a “Four Nos” defense policy.

Luciana Santos, for her part, spoke highly of PM Chinh’s official visit, which is the first by a senior leader of the two countries after 15 years, and takes place at a time when the two nations are looking towards the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (May 8, 1989 - 2024).

She affirmed that the revolutionary struggle of the CPV and the Vietnamese people, which was flexible and resilient like “Vietnamese bamboos”, inspired the Communist Party of Brazil as well as progressive and peace-loving forces in Brazil and Latin America.

Luciana Santos hailed Vietnam’s comprehensive achievements in socio-economic development, defense, security and international integration under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM Chinh and Luciana Santos also discussed measures to enhance the sound friendship and cooperative relations between the two countries across various fields, promote people-to-people exchanges, and maintain and elevate collaboration between the two Parties, including their coordination at forums of major political parties such as the Sao Paolo Forum.

Receiving General Secretary of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association Pedro de Olivera and its members on the same day, PM Chinh emphasized the continuous development of Vietnam – Brazil relations over the past 34 years based on the concerted efforts of both nations and their people, in which the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association has played an important role.

As there is ample room for both nations to promote collaboration, PM Chinh said he and Brazilian President Lula da Silva will discuss measures to promote cooperation across spheres in their upcoming talks, while asking the friendship association to continue promoting delegation exchanges, people-to-people exchanges and cultural and sports exchanges, and devise more initiatives to bolster the cooperative ties between the two nations.

He also expressed his wish that the association would back Vietnam and Brazil in the negotiations and signing of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, an investment protection agreement, and a double taxation avoidance agreement, among others, to bolster economic cooperation, which, he said, helps elevate the bilateral relations to a new height for peace, cooperation friendship, and development in the region and the world.

Pedro de Olivera and members of the Brazil – Vietnam Friendship Association said the association and the Vietnam – Brazil Friendship Association have worked together to make practical contributions to the Vietnam - Brazil ties, and affirmed they will continue efforts to promote the relations into a more practical and effective fashion, including cooperation in the fields of trade-investment, agriculture and food processing.

On the occasion, PM Chinh presented a painting of Vietnamese bamboo, which is a symbol of Vietnam, and its foreign policy as stated by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong to Pedro de Olivera. Meanwhile, the latter presented the book “President Ho Chi Minh – life and career of the national liberation leader” to the Vietnamese PM.

As part of his official visit, PM Chinh also visited and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil.

With the embassy’s great contributions, Brazilian friends have a good understanding of Vietnam as well as the country’s development process and “bamboo” diplomacy, he said, asking the embassy to make greater efforts to enhance Vietnam’s economic, trade and investment ties with the South American country – a power in Latin America.

Both nations hold huge potential for further cooperation, he said, requesting the embassy to work to accelerate the negotiations and signing of bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements, an investment protection agreement, and a double taxation avoidance agreement, among others, to bolster economic cooperation as the deals will create legal frameworks to carry out bilateral collaboration.

The embassy was also ordered to channel focus on people-to-people exchanges and cultural, sport and education exchanges, while coordinating with the Brazilian side at the multilateral forums to support each other, especially supporting ASEAN’s central role in the East Sea issues.

Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Kim Hoa committed to make efforts to develop the bilateral ties, and boost two-way trade revenue to US$10 billion by 2025, and US$15-20 billion by 2030.