PM Pham Minh Chinh visits ASG trade center, concludes Poland trip

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh left Warsaw on January 18 noon for Prague to begin an official visit to the Czech Republic at the invitation of his Czech counterpart Petr Fiala.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh visited the ASG Trade Center in Warsaw, as part of his official visit to Poland. The center is considered one of the largest Vietnamese trade hubs in Europe alongside Sa Pa in the Czech Republic and Dong Xuan in Germany.

According to Hoang Xuan Binh, Chairman of the ASG Board of Directors, the ASG is the first trade center of the Vietnamese community and one of the largest centers managed by a Vietnamese-led board in Poland. It spans 120,000 square meters and features over 400 stores specializing in imports, exports, and wholesale.

Conveniently located on a key route connecting Warsaw and Krakow, it generates tens of millions of US dollars in annual taxes and provides thousands of jobs, primarily to the Vietnamese community. Businesses at the center are now focusing on digital transformation and e-commerce expansion.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his delight at the outcomes of the center's activities as well as the success and development of the Vietnamese people in Poland, while praising the Vietnamese community's contributions, patriotism solidarity, especially in difficulties like the Covid-19 pandemic and the recent fire at a Warsaw trade center. He emphasized the importance of leveraging trade hubs like the ASG to strengthen economic ties between Vietnam and Poland.

Poland is currently Vietnam’s largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe, while Vietnam is Poland's trading partner in Southeast Asia. However the economic, trade, and investment ties between the two countries have yet to match with the good politic-diplomatic relations, PM Chinh said.

He expressed his hope that the Vietnamese community in general and those doing business at the ASG, in particular, will continue to work and do business in accordance with the law for rapid, sustainable, and effective development, contributing to connecting the two economies through supply chains, exploiting Vietnam's strengths such as agricultural products, garments, electronics and footwear, and promoting the introduction of officially imported Vietnamese products in the Polish and European markets. These efforts will contribute to creating a breakthrough in economic, trade, and investment cooperation, striving to soon achieve a bilateral trade turnover of US$5 billion a year.

The PM briefed the community on the results of his talks and meeting with Polish leaders. He said Poland will soon ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement. He proposed Poland recognize the Vietnamese community as an ethnic minority in the country.

He encouraged Vietnamese businesses to adopt sustainable practices, prioritize legal compliance, and foster innovation. He called for enhanced logistics and e-commerce capabilities while suggesting Vietnam Airlines collaborate with Poland's LOT Airlines to optimize transport costs.

This trip to the ASG marked the conclusion of Prime Minister Chinh’s official visit to Poland.

Vietnamplus