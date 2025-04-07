PM Pham Minh Chinh holds phone talks with Malaysian counterpart

PM Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia and many regional countries welcome and highly value the Vietnamese Party chief’s conversation with President Donald Trump, voicing support for Vietnam's approach to the tariff issue.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh holds phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on April 6. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held phone talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at the Malaysian side’s request on April 6, discussing bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

During the call, PM Ibrahim informed PM Chinh that Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair for 2025, will host the ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting on April 10, aiming to assess the current situation and explore measures for strengthening intra-bloc connectivity and cooperation in the wake of the US’ newly announced tariff policy.

PM Chinh highlighted Vietnam’s efforts in discussing with the US, including the recent phone conversation between Party General Secretary To Lam and US President Donald Trump on April 4. Their discussion focused on resolving obstacles and promoting economic and trade cooperation towards fair and sustainable trade that balances interests of all parties.

Vietnam is considering the possibility of reducing import tariffs to 0 percent for goods from the North American country, while requesting similar treatment for Vietnamese exports to the US market. The leaders also discussed the potential signing of a bilateral agreement to formalise these commitments, PM Chinh said, adding that Deputy PM Ho Duc Phoc will travel to the US to engage in specific discussions on this matter.

The Vietnamese Government leader welcomed Malaysia’s initiative to organise the ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting and confirmed the participation of the Minister of Industry and Trade.

He also briefed PM Chinh on efforts by Malaysia, as ASEAN Chair, to address the Myanmar issue, including the Malaysian Foreign Minister's visit to Myanmar on April 5, 2025. He emphasised his country's commitment to promoting dialogue and ensuring unity in resolving this issue.

PM Chinh commended Malaysia's efforts in settling the Myanmar issue, particularly its effective support, high sense of responsibility, and active role in coordinating ASEAN's joint actions to help Myanmar recover from the recent earthquake.

He also shared information about Vietnam's swift assistance for Myanmar following the earthquake, including sending over 100 rescue personnel together with medical equipment and supplies, and providing US$300,000 in aid. He affirmed that Vietnam will continue to actively support Malaysia and other ASEAN members, ready to serve as an intermediary in common efforts to promote dialogue and national reconciliation in Myanmar.

The two leaders also agreed to continue discussions, enhance trust, and coordinate measures to further deepen the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity of both countries, the region, and the world.

VNA