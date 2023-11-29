PM Pham Minh Chinh arrives in Ankara, starting official visit to Turkey

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation arrived at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara on November 28 evening (local time), beginning an official visit to Turkey from November 29-30.

PM Chinh and his entourage were welcomed at the airport by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey Burak Akcapar and senior officials of Ankara, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Do Son Hai, officials from the Vietnamese Embassy, and a number of overseas Vietnamese in the country.

This is the first official visit by a Vietnamese PM to Turkey and the first high-level delegation exchange between the two countries since 2018.

During his stay in Turkey, PM Chinh is scheduled to have talks and meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmus, as well as several ministers, and leaders of major economic groups of Turkey. The PM will attend a Vietnam-Turkey business forum and tour several economic, cultural, and historical establishments.

Vietnam and Turkey established diplomatic ties on June 7, 1978.

Turkey considers Vietnam a leading partner in ASEAN. Turkey is one of the leading trade partners of Vietnam in the Middle East. Bilateral trade reached nearly US$2 billion in 2022. As of October 2023, Turkey had 36 valid projects with a total registered capital of nearly $1 billion, ranking 26th out of 163 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

The official visit is of significance in consolidating political trust and enhancing the effectiveness of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.