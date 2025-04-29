PM pays tribute to late leaders in HCMC

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid separate visits to offer incense in memory of former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at their respective residences in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh paid separate visits to offer incense in memory of former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung and former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at their respective residences in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2025).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh pays respects to former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung at his residence in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

The PM and his delegation honoured the legacy of Chairman Pham Hung (1912 – 1988), expressing deep gratitude and respect for his significant contributions to the nation’s development and defence.

From 1967 to 1975, Mr. Pham Hung, a prominent revolutionary figure from the South, served as the secretary of the central office for the southern region, where he led resistance efforts against the US troop. In 1975, he was appointed Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh Campaign Command. Following the liberation of the South, he was entrusted with overseeing the Party’s and Government's responsibilities in the region.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offer incense in memory of former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet at his residence in Ho Chi Minh City on April 29. (Photo: VNA)

Later that day, PM Pham Minh Chinh offered incense in remembrance of Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet (1922–2008), expressing heartfelt appreciation for the former leader, who was known for his democratic, pragmatic, bold, and accountable working style. He played a pivotal role in the country’s Doi Moi (Renewal), international integration, and national development processes.

A committed revolutionary from his youth, Mr. Vo Van Kiet contributed to the Southern liberation movement and national reunification. He was instrumental in spearheading strategic initiatives to foster urban resistance in the Sai Gon – Gia Dinh area, advancing the Party’s doctrine of people's war and laying the groundwork for Vietnam’s ultimate victory.

