PM meets veteran soldiers, frontline workers serving Dien Bien Phu Campaign

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended a meeting in the northern province of Dien Bien on Wednesday with veteran soldiers, young volunteers and frontline workers who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign in 1954.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh greets veteran soldiers, young volunteers and frontline workers who directly participated in the Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

Highlighting the significance of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign, PM Chinh underlined that with the promotion of the great national solidarity and strong will, the Party led Vietnamese soldiers and people to the Dien Bien Phu Victory, a decisive victory that foiled the invasion intentions of imperialist and colonial forces, helping the revolutionary forces gain a great advantage at the negotiation table for the Geneva Agreement, and opening up a glorious new page for the Vietnamese revolution.

The PM held that the Dien Bien Phu Victory is the success of the nation's mettle, brainpower and revolutionary heroism, as well as the wise, creative, and ingenious leadership and strategic direction of the Party and President Ho Chi Minh, and the strategic talent of General Vo Nguyen Giap – the commander of the battle.

He went on to stress that the nation will never forget tens of thousands of soldiers and people who braved all sacrifice and hardship to achieve the victory.

The Government leader underlined that with the tradition of “when drinking water, remembering the source,” the Party and State have paid special attention to supporting wounded and sick war veterans and relatives of war martyrs with respect, deep gratitude and great responsibility, considering it as an important and regular task.

Hailing Dien Bien’s efforts to complete the building of houses for 5,000 policy beneficiary households with the engagement of ministries, sectors, agencies, businesses and individuals, the PM said he feels worried and guilty when a number of wounded and sick veterans and relatives of martyrs and revolution contributors are still struggling in their daily life, and the remains of many fallen soldiers have yet to be identified or found.

The Government leader asked ministries, sectors and localities to work harder in implementing the Party and State’s policies and laws on caring for wounded and sick war veterans, families of martyrs and those who rendered service to the nation.

Particularly, it is necessary to strengthen communications to inspire patriotism, promote the tradition of “when drinking water, remembering the source,” and "when eating fruit, remember the person who planted the tree" as well as the spirit of great national solidarity, the responsibility to the history and the desire to devote for the Fatherland among the people, he stated.

On the occasion, PM Chinh and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien presented gifts to 139 delegates at the meeting.

Earlier the same day, PM Chinh and delegates offered incenses to heroic martyrs at A1 Cemetery in Dien Bien Phu City.

Vietnamplus