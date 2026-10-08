PM Le Minh Hung’s Laos, Cambodia visits aim to turn agreements into action

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung began official visits to Laos and Cambodia today, with the trip expected to strengthen political, security, and economic ties while accelerating the implementation of key bilateral agreements and connectivity projects.

On October 8, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation from the Vietnamese Government began official visits to Laos and Cambodia from October 8 to 10. The visits are expected to create added momentum for cooperation between Vietnam and its two neighbors, with a central focus on translating high-level agreements into reality.

Prime Minister's first official visit deepens friendly relations

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, this marks Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's first official visit to Laos and Cambodia. The trip affirms the high importance and top priority given by the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam to the two neighboring countries, contributing to further deepening the "Great Friendship, Special Solidarity, Comprehensive Cooperation, Strategic Cohesion" between Vietnam and Laos, as well as the "Good Neighborliness, Traditional Friendship, Comprehensive Cooperation, Long-term Sustainability" between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Post-harvest banana processing at Truong Hai Agriculture JSC’s production facility in Kratie Province, Cambodia, reflects growing agricultural investment and economic cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia. Photo: Bao Van

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong noted that during the visit, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and top leaders of Laos and Cambodia will engage in extensive exchanges on concrete measures to promote cooperation, particularly in practical fields aligned with each country's interests.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong expects the visit to generate further momentum for cooperation in economics, trade, investment, and infrastructure connectivity, thereby driving a significant boost in economic ties between Vietnam and its two neighbors. Specifically, the aim is to reach a trade volume of US$10 billion with Laos and to achieve US$20 billion with Cambodia in the near future.

Among these, defense and security remain crucial pillars. Vietnam and Laos will coordinate closely to maintain political stability, ensure security, and preserve peace and stability along the border region. Meanwhile, Vietnam and Cambodia will continue strengthening cooperation to ensure security and order while building a border line of peace, friendship, cooperation, and mutual development.

At the same time, the visit contributes to nurturing friendship and bonds between the people of Vietnam and those of Laos and Cambodia, especially among the younger generation.

PM's visit expands economic cooperation

According to information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, economic cooperation between Vietnam and both Laos and Cambodia is showing positive progress. With Laos, bilateral trade turnover reached approximately US$3 billion in 2025, up 32 percent from 2024.

Vietnam remains among the major foreign investors in Laos with roughly 300 projects and total registered capital of around US$7 billion. Laos also ranks first among Vietnam's overseas investment destinations. Both sides are currently seeking to better leverage potential, particularly in infrastructure connectivity, energy, trade, and investment.

Expressing optimism about future cooperation between the two countries, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh stated that transport and logistics connectivity serve as the most crucial link in the current development phase. She expressed a desire for both sides to accelerate major projects such as the Hanoi-Vientiane Expressway and the Laos-Vietnam Railway, helping Laos transform into a regionally connected nation and facilitating the expansion of maritime logistics transport through Vietnamese territory.

With Cambodia, trade, investment, and tourism serve as key drivers of the relationship. In 2025, bilateral trade turnover reached US$11.33 billion, up 11.7 percent compared to 2024. Vietnam currently holds 223 investment projects in Cambodia with total registered capital of nearly US$3.4 billion, ranking second among Vietnam's overseas investment destinations. Educational, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges continue to be actively promoted.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung's visit to Cambodia will open opportunities to form a more comprehensive economic integration ecosystem between Vietnam and Cambodia.

First and foremost, it will promote bringing the HCMC-Moc Bai-Bavet-Phnom Penh Expressway into service as scheduled by late 2027 after both sides agreed on the connection point. The two sides will also prioritize developing energy infrastructure connectivity by interconnecting power transmission systems and establishing mechanisms for purchasing gasoline, oil, and liquefied petroleum gas to ensure development needs and energy security for both nations.

By stafff writers - Translated by Anh Quan