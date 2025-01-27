PM inspects Tet preparedness at Hanoi railway station, lung hospital

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspected the railway sector’s readiness to serve passengers during the country's most important and longest festival.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents lucky money to passengers at the Hanoi Railway Station. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings and inspected the railway sector’s readiness to serve passengers during the country's most important and longest festival on January 27 (the 28th day of the last lunar month).

At the Hanoi Railway Station, PM Chinh inspected ticket sales, passenger services, and folk cultural activities designed to celebrate Tet.

He also explored new products launched by the Vietnam Railways Corporation (VRC) during this festive season, including the “Spring Train”, a specially designed community carriage that will operate between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Adorned with festive decorations inspired by Vietnamese Tet traditions, the carriage offers passengers a one-of-a-kind cultural experience, such as a countdown to Tet, folk games, Tet-themed culinary delights, and a mobile art camp where they could engage in painting and sculpture workshops with professional artists.

The PM also experienced the newly-launched luxury tourist train, a collaborative effort between the VRC and tourism companies. Dubbed a “5-star mobile hotel”, this high-end train offers an unforgettable 8-day, 7-night journey traversing Vietnam from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City and vice versa. The itinerary includes stops at five iconic tourist destinations, namely Ninh Binh, Quang Binh, Da Nang, Quang Nam and Phan Thiet.

In his address, the Government leader urged the VRC to continue adopting modern management methods and embrace digital transformation and green transition.

He also assigned the VRC to actively work with relevant Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and Chinese partners to expedite the study and launch of standard-gauge railway projects connecting Vietnam with China, and linking Central Asia with Europe, thereby strengthening transport capacity and boosting trade with other countries.

At the National Lung Hospital, PM Chinh presented gifts to patients and talked with the hospital’s leaders and medical workers.

He commended the hospital for its contributions to the country’s healthcare sector and its remarkable achievement of successfully performing three lung transplants with a 100 percent success rate.

However, the Government leader noted shortcomings in the hospital's planning and infrastructure, highlighting the lack of systematic development and modern facilities. Stressing that addressing these issues is the responsibility of the Government and the Ministry of Health, he called for immediate actions on planning, including utilising underground and vertical space, to build a modern, green, clean, and well-equipped hospital. The scheme must incorporate a long-term strategic vision while implementing phased investments based on practical needs and conditions.

The PM also instructed the hospital to accelerate the transfer of organ transplant technologies, particularly for lung transplants, to perfect its capabilities. He urged it to take the lead in treating tuberculosis and lung diseases, with a focus on lung transplantation, while upgrading its medical equipment to meet modern standards. Additionally, he underscored the importance of investing in education and training to develop skilled medical personnel.

The leader affirmed the Government’s commitment to supporting the healthcare sector, ensuring it evolves to match Vietnam's aspirations in the new era of prosperity and development, where people enjoy improved well-being and happiness.

Vietnamplus