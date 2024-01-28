PM inspects electricity transmission project

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh inspects the Quang Trach-Pho Noi 500kV electric transmission line project (Photo: SGGP)

The project consists of four component subprojects, with a total length of 519km and a total investment of about VND22 trillion (US$894.12 million). It crosses 211 communes and wards in 43 districts of nine provinces.



The first component subproject was launched on October 25, 2023, while the remaining three were started on January 18, 2024.



PM Chinh visited four positions of the project in four provinces Thai Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, and Thanh Hoa.



The Government leader underlined the significance of the project as a major and urgent one with an important role in ensuring national energy security, especially for the northern region.



He hailed the efforts by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) as well as relevant ministries, sectors, and localities in overcoming difficulties to implement the project.



He asked ministries, sectors, and the EVN to work closely with local administrations and relevant agencies to mobilize personnel and vehicles and speed up the progress of the project, striving to complete and put the project into operation in June.



The PM requested localities to promptly hand over grounds to the project and show strong performance in compensation work.



He also called on residents of the localities, especially affected ones, to continue supporting the project.

Vietnamplus